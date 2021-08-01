Shooting, several crashes close I-10 West at Bonnet Carré Spillway, LSP says

One Facebook post from a woman who said she was trapped on the 10-mile stretch of elevated highway asked people to pray for people trapped by the gunfire.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A shooting and several traffic collisions on the Bonnet Carré Spillway hurt several people and shut down all traffic on the I-10 West near the off-ramp to I-310 South, according to a spokesperson with the Louisiana State Police.

Law enforcement confirmed that a shooting and several traffic collisions took place on the spillway late Saturday night.

Social media posts reported the shooting as early as 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said they expect I-10 West to remain close to traffic for an extended period of time, prompting law enforcement to direct all traffic at Exit 220: I-310 South, Boutte, Houma.

Another Facebook user said the shooting erupted after a collision brought traffic to a stop.

St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office deputies began investigating the shooting early Sunday morning but they're still working to confirm the number of people wounded by gunfire.

While confirming several collisions on the I-10 W over the spillway, an LSP spokesperson said troopers were working to find out how many people were hurt in the collisions.

