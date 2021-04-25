Video shows cars trapped during shooting at New Orleans East gas station overnight

Walking from the gas station to the pump, the shooter opened fire at car in the parking lot before driving away.

NEW ORLEANS — After the early Sunday morning shooting in the St. Roch area and before the shooting on Canal and Bourbon streets, sparks flew as gunshots missed the people they were fired toward outside a gas station in New Orleans East.

Footage shows a person walking out of the gas station around 2:17 a.m. before firing at a black car with at least two passengers.

A police spokesperson said there were no reports of injuries.

A third car seemed to be caught in the crossfire. Surveillance video shows a silver sedan backing up and driving back into a parking spot

The shooter was walking to a car parked by one of the gas pumps at the station when he opened fire.

At the corner of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue, Family Ranch opens its doors 24/7, giving New Orleans East residents a nearby source for groceries, fast food, and other goods.

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department were dispatched to the scene of the shooting, a statement from NOPD's Public Affairs Division said.

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 3 a.m. when Family Ranch staff members called WWLTV.

Less than 12 hours before the shooting at Family Ranch — around 3:45 p.m. Saturday — a victim was wounded by gunfire about a quarter of a mile away, in the 7600 block of Bullard Avenue.

Paramedics with the New Orleans Emergency Medical Services were sent to the scene and took the victim to a hospital for treatment. The victim was shot in the arm.

#NOPDAlert: Detectives investigating shooting in 7600 block of Bullard Avenue. Initial reports show male victim with a gunshot wound to the arm was transported via EMS to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/g7S6ehDjxu — NOPD (@NOPDNews) April 24, 2021

Using Twitter handle @nicole370, a person claiming to be a bystander at the Saturday shooting thanked an NOPD detective for getting her to safety.

"Thank you NOPD & a special thank you to the detective that got me off the scene," Nicole 'Agent 51 Landry said in a Tweet. "I don’t know the detective's name but I was the panicked lady on the scene who you calmed down somewhat to safety."

Thank You NOPD & a special THANK YOU to the Detective that got me off this scene. Nothing more frightening than an innocent bystander in the middle of an active scene. I don’t know the Detectives name but I was the PANICKED lady on the scene who you calmed down somewhat to safety — Nicole “Agent 51” Landry (@nicole370) April 24, 2021

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scenes and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who opened fire at the victims and why, the investigations are far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867