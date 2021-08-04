I-610 westbound closed near Broad St. after two shot on interstate, police say

NOPD investigators closed 610W near the Broad Street off-ramp to traffic, the statement said.

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting on the 610 West wounded two people Thursday evening, a police statement said.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

"I-610W is closed between Elysian Fields off-ramp to Broad Street," the statement said. "No further information is available at this time."

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867



