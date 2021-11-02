Police said the shooter missed her target, hitting two people inside the hospital lobby instead.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were wounded in a shooting at University Medical Center after an argument on the ER on ramp escalated to violence.

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, a man and woman were having an argument on the on ramp around 11:25 a.m. when the woman pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the man.

Police said she missed her target, hitting a 55-year-old man inside the hospital lobby and a 55-year-old woman just outside the lobby. The man was hit in the shoulder and the woman in the hip. Police said their wounds are not life threatening.

The shooter is now under arrest, according to NOPD. The man she attempted to shoot is also in police custody, but only for questioning.

UMC is no longer on lock down, according to police.

