Shrimp boat in-tow overturns, snags truck, catches traffic in Lafourche

RACELAND, La. — Motorists driving east on US Highway 90 in Raceland were caught in traffic Thursday when a 27-foot shrimp boat became overturned and ran aground, closing one of two traffic lanes.

Deputies posted a statement warning drivers about the snag, saying in part that traffic may slow to a crawl.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office's Facebook page said the shrimp boat was in tow before it overturned on the roadway.

LPSO deputy, Capt. Brennan Matherne, a spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Louisiana State Police Troop C handled the investigation into the traffic jam.

Photos from the scene show the shrimp boat's port side on the roadway. The 27-foot boat and the 1998 Toyota Tacoma that was towing it were both facing the wrong direction.

Trooper Ross Brennan, a spokesman for LSP's Troop C, said the driver was heading east on US 90 East, but as the truck, trailer and shrimp boat began climbing an overpass on the roadway, they hit a bump in the road.

The transition from the roadway to the overpass caused enough of a bump for the boat and trailer to become unhitched, Brennan said.

That's when things began to go backward for the driver.

According to Brennan, when the trailer became unhitched, it traveled backward, spinning to face traffic and pulling the truck in tow for the ride.

The driver was cited by state police for an equipment violation because the trailer wasn't properly secured.

Law enforcement did not say how much the boat weighed, but according to Kelly Blue Book, a 1998 Toyota Tacoma's capacity is 3,500 to 5,000 pounds.