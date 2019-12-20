SHREVEPORT, La. — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man last seen Thursday afternoon in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say 87-year-old Vernon Goldston was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn at 8340 Milicent Way in Shreveport, La.

Goldston is described as a white man with gray hair who suffers from dementia. He is about 6'1" and weighs 130 pounds.

He was driving a 2014 Silver Hyundai Santa Fe bearing the Texas license plate 9NZHB.

Anyone with information about Goldston's whereabouts is asked to immediately call 911 or Shreveport Police Department Detective Rodney Stewart at 318-673-7300.

