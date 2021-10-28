Silver Alert issued for Evangeline Parish man

James Ardoin was driving a green 1981 Pontiac Bonneville displaying Louisiana license plate DPT485.

VILLE PLATTE, La. — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office. Help is needed to find 80-year-old James L. Ardoin of Ville Platte. He was reported missing on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

Ardoin is 5’11” and weighs approximately 190 lbs. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and was last seen near the 200 block of Cove Road in Ville Platte at approximately 6:00 p.m. wearing blue jeans and a blue t-shirt. Ardoin was driving a green 1981 Pontiac Bonneville displaying Louisiana license plate DPT485.