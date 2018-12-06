About two months ago, Eyewitness spotted a leaky corner at Tulane and Carrollton avenues in Mid-City.

At first, the road stayed slick 24 hours a day, but over time a sinkhole emerged and has now grown to the point where it's now a road hazard.

Ironically, the sinkhole is located near Gerber Collision and Glass.

"You almost have to hit it every single time, to make it worse it sits right next to a manhole," one employee at the business said.

While employees are usually helping customers with car damage, this time, they're concerned about what could happen to their own vehicles.

"It could knock out an alignment which is somewhere close to a hundred dollars."

Eyewitness News asked the City of New Orleans about the problem and an employee with the Department of Public Works checked it out. There is currently no timeline on when repairs will be made.

