Slain Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio laid to rest in New Orleans cemetery

Bag pipes blared as Deputy Marshal Barry Giglio’s body was carried out in a flag draped casket Wednesday. His family followed closely behind it.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — A Ville Platte Deputy Marshal killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday at Lake Lawn Cemetery. A procession of more than 25 different law enforcement agencies led him from his funeral service in Belle Chasse to the cemetery.

“Very distraught,” said Gail LaRocca, Giglio’s sister. “He was married with children, and it’s been a lot to handle.”

Families along with a group of elementary students lined the streets to watch the procession. Officers and deputies from Jefferson Parish, New Orleans, Ville Platte and beyond were on hand to honor the City Marshal.

Giglio was fatally shot on July 31 while helping members of the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office serve a search warrant in a home where drug activity was suspected.

“Every law enforcement job is dangerous, and this is no different,” said Reggie Thomas of the Lafayette City Marshals. “City marshals work with every law enforcement agency so that’s why you see JP coming together, you’re going to see police officer, and this is why everyone comes together as law enforcement brothers.”

LaRocca says Giglio was the definition of a good time. A man who loved cooking, fishing, and spending time with his family.

“It’s overwhelming,” said LaRocca. “All the love and support. We were born in Gretna, he lived in Plaquemines for 30 years, Ville Platte now after Katrina. Words can’t describe it it’s just beautiful.”

His online obituary reads:

“Barry was a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Ville Platte, LA. Barry was a graduate of West Jeff High School. He worked for Brown and Root for many years. After leaving Brown and Root, he owned a jewelry, florist, and catering company in Buras, LA. Following Hurricane Katrina, he relocated to Ville Platte where he owned The Pig Stand restaurant. In 2013, he joined the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department where he worked for many years before he moved on to the Ville Platte City Marshalls as a Lieutenant. While in business and working as a police officer, he volunteered for charitable events and was recognized with many honors. He was known by many to be generous and kind. Barry was an avid outdoorsman, a great cook, and loved spending time with family and friends. He paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave his life serving his community. He will be deeply missed by all.

A GoFundMe was organized by Giglio’s colleague marshal Reggie Thomas.