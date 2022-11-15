Slain High School basketball player honored through scholarships in his name

Khyron Nellon was shot and killed in 2021. His mother is now fighting to end the city's surge in violent crime.

NEW ORLEANS — A high-schooler who lost his life to gun violence was honored. Two scholarships are set to be offered to future senior basketballers in his memory.

Khyron Nellon’s face hangs on his mother’s pendant, which rests on her heart every minute of every day.

The 15-year-old was shot and killed last August on Iberville Street. Three other people were shot and injured.

The 15-year-old responsible for killing him was sentenced to juvenile life for one count of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder, serving five years.

Khyron's mother, Nekisha McGlothen fights every day for change.

“I was home and received the phone call and for a minute everything was a blur,” McGlothen said. “My son didn’t know the guy, the guy didn’t know my son, so it wasn’t like my son was out here beefing.”

“Holding everybody accountable and not just talking about It. Everybody has to say this is where I messed up, this is what we need to do and take it past being a conversation.”

On Tuesday, the K3-Lives Foundation and the H.O.P.E. organization announced they’ll be offering $1000 scholarships to the highest GPA senior player from John Ehret High School and West Jefferson High School.

Basketball was Khyron’s first love. Now his memory will be honored every time these young men step onto the court donning their school's jersey.