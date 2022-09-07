Slidell-based Ukrainian artist donates sales to the fight overseas

Oksana Fogg is selling her pieces and sending every cent she makes to Ukraine.

SLIDELL, La. — For Slidell artist Oksana Fogg, the last four months have been agony.

She moved to the US thirty years ago. Almost all of her family members still live in Ukraine. Every day, they tell her about new horrors happening in her home country. “It’s just so unbelievable,” she said, “it’s so horrible, I can’t describe.”

From thousands of miles away, Oksana is doing all she can. She’s been sending money to friends, family, and even strangers to help them with living expenses while the war drags on. The money goes quickly.

So, Oksana started painting more. She’s selling her pieces and sending every cent she makes to Ukraine.

In May, she and other artists’ work brought in thousands of dollars at a silent auction.

“Without help, our country would be already taken, I’m sure. So I’m really happy.”

The auction was organized by Charlotte Collins, the founder of Olde Towne Arts Center in Slidell. She says the war has “affected her terribly,” and she knew she had to do something. As a thank you, Oksana is painting a picture of Charlotte’s house.

Now, Charlotte is showing Oksana’s works again in the Arts Center’s summer show. All the money from their sale will go to Ukraine. Artists Elsa Baker, Craig McMillan, and Joshua Wichterich are also featured. The show runs until July 29th. Oksana hopes it will bring in even more badly needed help.

She took a break from painting to flip through pictures on her phone. One showed an acquaintance’s home, destroyed by a bomb with his wife inside. In another photo, a man poses with his young children, half of his head shaved in the traditional style of the Ukrainian military. He’s one of multiple relatives of Oksana’s fighting on the front lines.

She swipes again, revealing a photo of a dozen family members sitting at a long table. Everyone is smiling. It was taken before the war started.