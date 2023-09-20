Slidell high school football team scrutinized after video of locker room attack

WWLTV obtained the video circulating throughout Salmen High School. The video shows several members of the football team pinning a smaller player to a wall.

Example video title will go here for this video

SLIDELL, La. — A grandmother of a Salmen High School football player is speaking out about a video that shows students manhandling another student in a locker room.

“He called me and said he was scared to go to practice. I asked him why, he sent me the video, and when I looked at the video, I was like, ‘Wow,'" the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, said.

WWLTV obtained the video that is circulating throughout the St. Tammany Parish public school.

The video shows several members of the football team pinning a smaller player to the wall.

“They let them know, if we don’t do this, y’all not going to get no play time," the woman said.

In the video, larger players thrust their hips against the player while other players hold him in place.

“They taking turns humping on this baby," she said.

All of the young men seen in the video are clothed. They pass the smaller player around, and say things like, "I want some of that."

The woman said an upperclassman sent her grandson the video, and she took it to the school's administration.

“We showed them the text messages that was being sent saying that he was next," she said, "The coach told us that they playing, and I guess he don’t see nothing wrong with it.”

However, St. Tammany Parish Public Schools said they did investigate the matter.

“The administration investigated this matter thoroughly and the proper disciplinary measures were taken with all involved. We are examining locker room procedures and protocol to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again," Superintendent Frank Jabbia said.

According to STPPS, the students in the video were assigned "Group 3" discipline.

The acts of misconduct for a "Group 3" violation might include making profane, obscene, indecent, or immoral gestures, propositions or exhibitions. Disciplinary actions for "Group 3" can range from a loss of privileges to expulsion, according to the student handbook.

Moving forward, the grandmother wants to see all students protected.

“Make sure it don’t happen again. Not only to mines, to somebody else’s that’s coming in there," she said.

Since the video surfaced, she said her grandson quit the team.