Slidell police arrest Pastor and Headmaster of Christian school again, on additional count of child cruelty

Pastor John Raymond is now accused tapping shut the mouths of four students who were allegedly talking too much.

SLIDELL, La. — The headmaster of Lakeside Christian School in Slidell has been arrested yet again, this time for one more count of child cruelty, for allegedly taping shut the mouth of four students.

Slidell Police confirmed Monday that Raymond has been arrested again, as another student has come forward with stories of cruelty.

Pastor John Raymond, 60, is now accused of bringing four students, who were said to be talking too much in class, to his office on March 18.

In April he was arrested by authorities after allegedly using a roll of packing tape, to shut the students' mouth by wrapping the tape around their heads.

After Raymond's initial arrest, witnesses claim to have seen other forms of cruelty, some dating back to 2017.

Police say one incident involved a pre-K student, who would occasionally have tantrums. It's said that during one of those incidents, Raymond placed his hands over the 4-year-old boys mouth, until he went "limp."

In a separate incident the same child was seen "dragged by his ankles," by Raymond, after the child refused to leave with him.

After investigating the new allegations, police arrested Raymond, where he was later taken to St. Tammany Parish Jail.