Slidell police chase ends with a crash near Airport Road, SPD reports

Slidell PD says drugs and a gun were found inside the stolen Mazda. Two people were taken into custody.

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is on the scene after a suspect led officers on a chase.

Police have not yet identified the fleeing suspect who they say was in a stolen car and led police on a pursuit that took officers down Highway 11, and Interstate 12 before it came to an end when the fleeing suspect crashed the black Mazda into a fence at the end of Airport Road.

This is a developing story and few details are available at this time. Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information.

You may have seen a lot of police activity on Highway 11, Interstate 12 and Airport Rd. A pursuit ended with a suspect... Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, August 3, 2023