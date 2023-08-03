x
Slidell police chase ends with a crash near Airport Road, SPD reports

Slidell PD says drugs and a gun were found inside the stolen Mazda. Two people were taken into custody.
Credit: WWLTV

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is on the scene after a suspect led officers on a chase.

Police have not yet identified the fleeing suspect who they say was in a stolen car and led police on a pursuit that took officers down Highway 11, and Interstate 12 before it came to an end when the fleeing suspect crashed the black Mazda into a fence at the end of Airport Road.

Slidell PD says drugs and a gun were found inside the stolen Mazda. Two people were taken into custody.

This is a developing story and few details are available at this time. Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information.

