Slidell police chase ends with a crash near Airport Road, SPD reports

SLIDELL, La. — The Slidell Police Department is on the scene after a suspect led officers on a chase.
Police have not yet identified the fleeing suspect who they say was in a stolen car and led police on a pursuit that took officers down Highway 11, and Interstate 12 before it came to an end when the fleeing suspect crashed the black Mazda into a fence at the end of Airport Road.
Slidell PD says drugs and a gun were found inside the stolen Mazda. Two people were taken into custody.
This is a developing story and few details are available at this time. Stay with WWL-TV for the latest information.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.