Slidell woman writes song praising the police department

NEW ORLEANS — One Slidell woman wants to make sure criminals know to stay out of her town.
Latonya Cruz wrote a song titled "Don’t Know What You Heard About the 'Dell, But if You Break The Law You Going to Jail" to the tune of 50 cent's P.I.M.P.
Cruz said she was inspired by the Slidell Police Department's officers, both their professionalism and their dedication to keep residents safe.
"I wanted to send a positive message to the community of Slidell that our officers are here for you when you need them, and also send a message to anyone with bad intentions that's going to come here and break the law, that you will get caught," says Cruz.
Full Lyrics:
I don’t know what you heard about the ‘Dell
But if you break the law, you going to jail
Chief of Police don’t take no mess
If you break the law, there will be an arrest!
Don’t try to fight. Don’t try to run
Or K-9 Kano’s gonna have some fun!
We have a SWAT team and they’re on call
They’ll do a standoff, even with nightfall
Our officers come when they are called
You do something really bad, you gonna see ‘em all!
It’s no such thing that our jails are full
Don’t believe that hype, that’s a bunch of bull
So come and visit and enjoy your stay
I promise you’ll be a-ok!
I don’t know what you heard about the ‘Dell
But if you break the law, you going to jail
