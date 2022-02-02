Slidell woman writes song praising the police department

Latonya Cruz wrote a song titled "Don’t Know What You Heard About the 'Dell, But if You Break The Law You Going to Jail" to the tune of 50 cent's P.I.M.P.

NEW ORLEANS — One Slidell woman wants to make sure criminals know to stay out of her town.

Cruz said she was inspired by the Slidell Police Department's officers, both their professionalism and their dedication to keep residents safe.

"I wanted to send a positive message to the community of Slidell that our officers are here for you when you need them, and also send a message to anyone with bad intentions that's going to come here and break the law, that you will get caught," says Cruz.

Full Lyrics:

I don’t know what you heard about the ‘Dell

But if you break the law, you going to jail

Chief of Police don’t take no mess

If you break the law, there will be an arrest!

Don’t try to fight. Don’t try to run

Or K-9 Kano’s gonna have some fun!

We have a SWAT team and they’re on call

They’ll do a standoff, even with nightfall

Our officers come when they are called

You do something really bad, you gonna see ‘em all!

It’s no such thing that our jails are full

Don’t believe that hype, that’s a bunch of bull

So come and visit and enjoy your stay

I promise you’ll be a-ok!

I don’t know what you heard about the ‘Dell

But if you break the law, you going to jail