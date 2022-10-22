Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon.
The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits.
The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."
The fire department also told WWL-TV that no homes or other buildings are in danger because of the fire.
The State Forestry Office was called in to dig lines around the fire to contain it.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.