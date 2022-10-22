Slidell woods fire along I-12 West

No homes or buildings are in dangers right now, but the State Forestry Office was called in to contain the fire.

SLIDELL, La. — A large fire in the woods caused some issues in Slidell Saturday afternoon.

The fire started along I-12 west between the Airport Road and Lacombe exits.

The Slidell Fire Department could not tell WWL-TV how big the fire is but described it as a "large fire."

The fire department also told WWL-TV that no homes or other buildings are in danger because of the fire.

The State Forestry Office was called in to dig lines around the fire to contain it.