Small spill reported in Lafourche Parish

Firefighters posted the image that they say is in the area of Catfish Lake.

GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — Clean-up is underway in Lafourche Parish after a reported ruptured pipeline near the Golden Meadow Boat Launch on Tuesday.

Firefighters posted this image that they say is in the area of Catfish Lake.

We spoke with the state DEQ office who says the leak was below the reportable quantity, about five to 10 gallons of oil.

They say the contractor immediately started cleanup and boom has been placed to control the spread.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!