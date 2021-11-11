Soldier surprises little sister at United Township High School on Veterans Day

The sophomore's high school set up a surprise "Zoom call" from her sister, who is active duty Army, when the soldier was really just across the hall!

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — United Township High School sophomore Sarah Davis was sitting in Accelerated Geometry on November 11, 2021, when she got an unexpected Zoom call from her older sister.

The assistant principal told Sarah that it was a surprise as part of the school's Veterans Day activities.

Her sister is Specialist Angel Morgan, who is active duty Army.

Little did Sarah know, SPC Morgan was on a computer, just across the hallway!

SPC Morgan was in Fort Hood, Texas for the past few months, since returning from deployment in Saudi Arabia where she had been since October 2020.

SPC Morgan graduated Moline High School in 2014 and has been enlisted since January 2018.

The two sisters had not seen each other since the end of July of 2020.

SPC Morgan came into the classroom bearing a cup of Whitey's ice cream, explaining later, "Every time I'm home, I buy her mint chocolate chip ice cream because it's her favorite."

Sarah was not expecting to see her sister until January 2021 so she was genuinely surprised.

SPC Morgan is going into the Army Reserves early next year, but now will be stationed in Davenport.

So the sisters will be able to get all the ice cream together they like!

United Township High School was in session today in order to teach their students the history of Veterans Day.

According to school principal Matt Wright, they normally hold a large assembly for Veterans Day but, due to pandemic precautions, this year they shifted to providing information on Armistice Day and on Hero Street in Silvis, and honoring staff and student veterans with a Wall of Honor.