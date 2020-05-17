NEW ORLEANS — St. Gabriel the Archangel Roman Catholic Church reopened Sunday for a limited service after houses of worship were given the go-ahead to reopen, but not every church is doing so.

“It’s an exciting day because we are able to open up our churches,” said Rev. Tony Ricard with St. Gabriel as well as a campus minister at St. Augustine High School.

The church is following state and city guidelines when it comes to social distancing, masks requirements, and they took online reservations to limit the capacity to 100 people. The building is normally able to fit 400.

“Our church is big enough for 400 people. I know we are going to make sure we are distancing,” said churchgoer Deatro Carey. “Normally we are huggers and kissers but we will do the sign of the peace and send love that way.”

Ricard said he would have understood if the city and state decided to hold off for another couple weeks, but he says he is glad the faithful are able to come face to face even from a distance.

“So many people are dealing with the loss of people during the pandemic — people that are in the healing,” said Ricard. “I think it’s when we can come together and strengthen each other and that’s what people are looking forward to today.”

Not every church is reopening. St. Anna’s Episcopal Church is going to wait and see what happens over the next couple weeks, but Rev. Bill Terry is still offering online service, something that has connected his church like never before.

“There are some virtues that have come out of this,” said Terry. “It’s not what we want, it’s not what you want, it’s not what I want, but there are alternatives to expressing one's faith.”

Back at St. Gabriel, they will still offer online mass, but those filling the pews are happy to be back even if apart.

“We understand that we will get through this, and we will get through this as a family, as a church family,” said Carey.

