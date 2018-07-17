NEW ORLEANS - A nationwide effort to eliminate plastic straws has made its way to New Orleans. Restaurants and bars have decided to hand out alternatives, or not at all.

In the Quarter, almost everyone has a drink with plastic straw in hand.

"I don't know what I use it for but it's there," said Matt Ambers, pointing to his straw bent over the side of the cup.

"I have a straw and it's upsetting but can you drink a daiquiri without a straw?" asked Daniel Patterson.

About 500 million plastic straws are used in the United States every day.

"If it's there, I'll use it," said Angie Platt. "But if I didn't have it, I wouldn't miss it."

Usually collecting in landfills, streets and out at sea though, change in some places is coming.

"I think one straw we don't use is one less that won't hurt the environment," said Megan Kiliti. "So if everybody starts doing that then you'll slowly eliminate the plastic waste we don't need."

"Restaurants have to offer a better way and people have to be more aware and say no straw please," added Patterson.

Companies like Hyatt, American Airlines, and Starbucks are now ditching plastic straws. A trend seen locally, including at Erin Rose which serves compostable straws.

"I think it's good," said Patterson.

Black Penny staff though have taken it a step further, avoiding all plastic. They serve beer in cans, drinks in glass, and straws when needed.

"We have almost 100 craft beers and everything is in a can which is really convenient because you can take drinks to go in this city and they're already ready to go," said Rhett Geautreau. "I love the fact that we can walk around with drinks in this city, that's something we don't want to see go. It's just how much can we make less of an impact with all of the trash and all of the things around town?"

It's not always easy, but Geautreau says it's a change he feels good about.

"There's tons of controversy surrounding the fact if it's really going to make an impact, but for me personally I know it makes me feel better knowing I'm not being as wasteful and that it makes a difference," he said. "I think it's something that's going to take us a while to figure out, but I would definitely encourage anyone to do as much as they can to reduce their consumption."

And as some continue to sip on the idea, for others it's the last straw. Even making changes themselves.

"Get rid of the straw, keep making the drinks!" said Ambers.

"We're hundreds of thousands of miles away from home and we have metal straws being delivered to our condo tomorrow so we can stop using plastic straws at all these bars," said Ayrin Shortlidge.

"For me a lot of it is just loving the city and knowing how beautiful it is," said Geautreau. "We want you to come in and have a great time but we want you to have respect and help us preserve this city that we love."

