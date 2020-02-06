Some Louisiana landlords can restart evictions on June 8

Landlords who are benefiting from the Federal CARES Act are unable to proceed with evictions until Aug. 25.

NEW ORLEANS — After more than two months of an coronavirus eviction ban in Louisiana, courts are set to begin hearing proceedings again in early June.

Evictions were made illegal in the state at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, as most workers entered lockdown and many quickly became unable to pay rent and other bills.

Starting June 8, however, after Louisiana has entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan, landlords who do not have federally-backed mortgages will be able to file eviction papers if they choose.

"Renters should understand that they legally owe rent based on their lease agreements and may face eviction proceedings due to nonpayment once the courts resume," the City of New Orleans said in a statement Tuesday.

Landlords are allowed to re-negotiate the lease agreements given the pandemic, but are not legally forced to do so.

Here are a few things to consider when discussing payment with your landlord:

Ask to consider a plan that would allow you to pay in parts. That way, you won't fall so behind.

Ask to waive late fees. Those fees may appear small initially, but they do add up.

Most mortgage lenders qualify for a forbearance during this time. Ask your landlord to consider not charging rent for those months if they receive forbearance from their lender.

Landlords who are benefiting from the Federal CARES Act are unable to proceed with evictions until Aug. 25.

Last month, The New Orleans City Council unanimously passed a resolution calling on the courts to ban all residential evictions until Aug. 24. It was met with wide support, but does not hold the power of law.

Until June 8, landlords cannot evict, threaten or harass tenants for rent payment in that time. If a landlord threatens to call the police, the New Orleans Police Department will not put anyone of their homes.

Resources from the City of New Orleans

Section 4024 of the CARES Act mandates a temporary moratorium on certain eviction filings, specifically "covered properties" or "covered dwellings" subject to federally backed mortgage loans. "Covered properties" include properties that come with a federally backed mortgage loan or that participate in a "covered housing program." Click here for more information.

Eviction proceedings can be filed, however, if the rented property is not covered property under the CARES Act moratorium.

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services provides free, civil legal aid to low-income residents, including issues surrounding tenant's rights, landlord-tenant negotiation, and foreclosure prevention. Residents in need should call the toll-free hotline Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. at 1-844-244-7871.

