Louisiana residents getting COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi: Report

NEW ORLEANS — A growing number of people looking to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana seem to have better luck in Mississippi, the Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday.

More than 800 Louisianans got the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi, the Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported. 5,337 of Mississippi's COVID vaccines have been given to people with addresses outside of the state.

COVID-19 vaccine eligibility varies from state to state, and that seems to be at least one of the reasons Americans may be inclined to cross state lines for the vaccine.

In Louisiana, COVID-19 vaccines have been made available to healthcare workers, health school students & staff, and people over 70 years old, but in Mississippi, anyone over 16 years who smokes, is overweight, has diabetes, or has cancer can get the vaccine

Below is a list of requirements to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Mississippi.

"Anyone 16 to 64 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19. (18 or older at our drive-through sites.) Qualifying health conditions:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but less than 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or higher)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Diabetes

Or other medical conditions as determined by your medical provider Note that your physician or medical provider may advise that you be vaccinated even if you do not have a health condition listed above.



