A week ago, Mayor Latoya Cantrell and other city officials cut the ribbon for a low barrier homeless shelter in New Orleans, promising there would be a place to stay for anyone who needs it. However, some members of the homeless community say they're being turned away from the shelter and still have no place to go.

Kristen Davis said she was told she didn't qualify for the low barrier shelter.

"She said 'you have to be with the housing program, with Unity or you have to be with a case worker' so my options were closed at that time," Davis said about the time she asked the front desk at the shelter for help. "It doesn't seem like I have too much hope of getting up there."

Other people outside the shelter did not want to give their names, but had a similar experience.

"They just said 'you have to call a number, there are no rooms available,' one man explained. "But they've been saying that for days and days and days and I've never gotten anywhere."

Another man in a wheelchair said he asked shelter employees if he could stay there even if he didn't have a bed to use.

"I said 'let me stay up there, at least come inside so I don't get ate by mosquitoes' but they told me no," he said.

Another man, Eddie West, was told to come back another day.

"I would like to stay here," West said. "I'll come back tomorrow and see if I can get a bed."

A press release from the city about the shelter promised that resources would be available "for those in need of immediate housing, particularly for those who have had challenges accessing existing services."

However, members of the homeless community say they're still left on the outside looking in. Despite being turned away from what the city is calling a low barrier shelter, this vulnerable community says they won't give up hope.

"I'm gonna get off the streets, come hell or high water," Davis said.

WWL-TV reached out to the city multiple times to request a comment on these issues and to find out how many members of the homeless community have been served at this new shelter. So far, a response has not been recieved.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL