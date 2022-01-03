Some New Orleans Head Start Centers delay 2022 reopening due to COVID staff shortages

Also due to COVID cases, Warren Easton Charter High Schools will hold virtual classes Jan. 4 to Jan. 7

NEW ORLEANS — COVID staffing shortages have pushed back reopening dates for some Head Start Centers, according to a statement from Total Community Action said on Sunday.

"It is anticipated that most Head Start centers will reopen and resume early childhood education services on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, excluding TCA Head Start @ Mahalia Jackson School and TCA Child Development Center @ VIET, these centers will reopen on Monday, January 10, 2022 due to facility issues. Parents should monitor their center constant contact and

media notifications for updates," the statement said.

Also due to COVID cases, Warren Easton Charter High Schools will hold virtual classes Jan. 4 to Jan. 7.

Warren Easton students will be responsible for daily assignments on Google Classroom, a social media post on the school's Facebook page said.

In-person instruction will return to Warren Easton Monday, Jan. 10.

"Thank you for your continued understanding, Eagle family," the post said. "Please stay safe. If your child is in need of a computer, we will have a technology distribution in front of the cafeteria Monday, Jan. 3 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m."