The son of the state Supreme Court’s former chief justice was accused Wednesday of selling a 14-year-old girl as a prostitute and, at times, paying to have sex with her himself.

Federal prosecutors charged Pascal Calogero III, 59, of Metairie, with one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor. Calogero was charged in a bill of information, which generally indicates a defendant is cooperating with prosecutors.

Calogero is the son of Pascal Calogero Jr., who served nearly 36 years on the state’s highest court, including 18 years as chief justice from 1990 until 2008.

According to the bill of information, Pascal Calogero III worked with another person, identified only as “J.B.,” to traffic the Metairie girl between May and June 2017.

The bill of information also alleges that in addition to driving the teen victim to and from appointments “J.B.” set up, Calogero paid “J.B.” no less than $120 for prostitution dates with her on three separate occasions last May.

Prosecutors also allege that Calogero used his home as the location for at least one prostitution date between the victim and an adult man after Calogero sent sexually explicit pictures of her and negotiated a price.

If convicted, Calogero faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His arraignment was set for Oct. 10 at 2 p.m., according to court documents.

Calogero is represented by defense attorney Billy Gibbens. Messages left with Gibbens were not immediately returned.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Ginsberg is in charge of the prosecution.

