Southern University to delay the start of the spring semester

NEW ORLEANS — Southern University and A&M College is delaying the start of the spring semester due to the increase in COVID-19 cases. In-person classes, originally scheduled to begin January 12, 2022 will now start on January 26, 2022. Online classes will begin as scheduled.

The university will still reopen for business after the holiday break on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, with most employees working remotely.

In a press release, Southern says employees and students should still upload proof of vaccination or other relevant documentation as required. They're also encouraging the use of online services to avoid coming to campus unless absolutely necessary.