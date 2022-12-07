Human Jukebox band members killed in crash while trying to change flat tire

The students were on their way to Texas for the Christmas break.

NATCHITOCHES, La. — On Tuesday night, three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Northern Louisiana.

Louisiana State Police say the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Interstate 49 north of Natchitoches, claimed the lives of 19-year-old Tyran Williams of Dallas, 21-year-old Dylan Young of Dallas, and 19-year-old Broderick Moore of Cedar Hill, Texas.

Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge confirmed that all three men were students and members of the university's Human Jukebox Marching Band.

Troopers say the three men were trying to change a flat tire on their 1999 Jeep Laredo that was stalled on the northbound shoulder when an 18-wheeler drifted onto the shoulder and struck the Jeep. All three men were hit in the crash and suffered fatal injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, identified as 62-year-old Clyde Gay, was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash. LSP said toxicology results are still pending and the crash remains under investigation.

WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports the students were traveling to Texas for Christmas break. The station reports that one of the students was on the phone at the time of the crash, and a person on the other end of the call contacted the police.

Dennis J. Shields, President-Chancellor of Southern University released the following statement to the university community:

Dear Southern University Community,

It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the tragic deaths of three of our students who reportedly succumbed to injuries in a vehicular accident on Tuesday evening in Natchitoches Parish. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, classmates and other loved ones of Broderick Moore, a freshman majoring in music from Cedar Hill, Texas; Dylan Young, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering from Cedar Hill; and Tyran Williams, a freshman majoring in music from Irving, Texas. All three young men were members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band, to which we also extend our condolences.

Southern University students, I know that the sudden loss of a classmate or friend can be devastating. I encourage you to reach out to someone you trust to talk about your feelings. Know that the University Counseling Center is also here to assist you. You can visit the Center, email counselingcenter@subr.edu or call 225-771-2480 during normal University business hours. You can also call the Holistic Behavior 24-Hour Crisis Hotline any time at 225-368-9602. For other resources, go to subr.edu/counselingcenter. Employees can also find community resources here.

While information is still being gathered during this difficult time, we fully respect the privacy of the families of our beloved students. We will share ways to remember them in the near future.