Space heater likely the cause of a Lafourche Parish fire

THIBODAUX, La. — Firefighters in Thibodaux say a space heater could be to blame for a fire on St. Mary Street Thursday morning. They say the call came in around at 10:30 a.m., and it took about 45 minutes to get under control.
The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says everyone was able to get out safely.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!