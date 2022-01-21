Space heater likely the cause of a Lafourche Parish fire

They say the call came in around at 10:30 a.m., and it took about 45 minutes to get under control.

THIBODAUX, La. — Firefighters in Thibodaux say a space heater could be to blame for a fire on St. Mary Street Thursday morning. They say the call came in around at 10:30 a.m., and it took about 45 minutes to get under control.

The St. John Volunteer Fire Department says everyone was able to get out safely.

