Louisiana SPCA urges pet owners to prepare for impending hurricane

NEW ORLEANS — With the imminent threat of a hurricane this weekend, the Louisiana SPCA urges pet owners to prepare as soon as possible.
Just like other members of your household, emergency planning for your pets requires supplies and advance preparation. The supplies you gather should be able to provide for your pet for at least five days.
- Make sure your pet’s vaccinations are up-to-date and make copies of your records. In the event of an evacuation, all boarding facilities and veterinarian offices that do accept pets require proof of immunization before accepting pets. Be sure to call first to inquire if a boarding or vet clinic does provide boarding during an evacuation.
- Update your pet’s ID tags if needed.
- Compile a list of places you can go if you need to evacuate. Consider staying with family or friends outside of the strike zone. Look into pet-friendly hotels, shelters or boarding facilities. Please know the Louisiana SPCA does not operate as a boarding facility for owned pets.
- Food and water. Keep food in an airtight, waterproof container. Water for pets should be in addition to the water you need for yourself and family.
- Medicine and medical records. Keep an extra supply of medicine your pet takes on a regular basis in a waterproof container. All boarding facilities and veterinarian offices require proof of immunization before accepting animals.
- Collar with ID tag; harness or leash. Your pet should wear a collar with its rabies tag and identification at all times.
- Documents. Place copies of your pet's microchip information, registration, adoption papers, vaccination documents and medical records in a clear plastic bag or waterproof container.
- Crate or other pet carrier. Carriers should be large enough for your pet to stand up, completely turn around, and lie down. Mark your name, address, phone number and an alternate contact on the carrier.
- Sanitation. Include pet litter, newspapers, towels, plastic trash bags and cleaners in your evacuation bag so you can pick up after your pet.
For more information about planning for your pet during hurricane season, visit www.louisianaspca.org/evacuation.