NEW ORLEANS -- Anyone who speaks at a City Council meeting must now acknowledge if he or she has received any compensation to do so.

The change comes as the City Council begins an investigation into paid actors, known as “astroturfers,” who spoke in favor of a controversial Entergy plant planned for New Orleans East.

The new cards will be used for the first time at Thursday’s council meeting.

“This is just one in a series of steps that I believe we must take to defend our democratic process in the wake of the use of paid actors,” City Council President Jason Williams said in a prepared statement. “Any attempt to pervert the true purpose of public discourse will not be tolerated.

Williams has previously said there is an ordinance in place and council rules against misrepresenting one’s self to the City Council when asked what teeth the new cards might have.

The City Council has said a goal of the new speaker cards is to put an end to paid speakers claiming to taking a position on a topic in exchange for quick cash.

“To be clear, this is not an attempt to restrict or encumber true grassroots organizing, but rather an effort to vet out the power and influence of money in public hearings,” Williams said.

“Making it clear, at the outset, if anyone has received something of value in exchange for their appearance or testimony, helps the public and council properly weigh comments made in the chamber,” City Council Vice President Helena Moreno said in a prepared statement. “We want all participants to know if any testimony is motivated by or in exchange for some type compensation and not by genuine interest in our democratic process”

