As the clock moves closer to midnight, lawmakers in the House and Senate need to come to an agreement on balancing the state’s budget and the state’s sales tax.

"If we do not come to an agreement by midnight on tonight, then we'll have to go into a special session, which I think absolutely makes no sense whatsoever,” Sen. Wesley Bishop said.

It’s the last day of this year’s second Special Sessions. For several hours, conference committee leaders met to hash out the Senate’s $29 million spending bill, which passed late Sunday night.

Lawmakers had another special session back in February, but failed to reach a deal when it came down to balancing the state’s budget, leaving certain groups, such as hospitals, educational programs and TOPS in a cone of uncertainty.

The Senate’s version of the spending bill spared cuts to education programs like TOPS, as well as the Department of Health.

However, a compromise is proving to be a challenge. The Senate’s funding proposal raising about $540 million in revenue.

House leaders have stated they only want to raise about $400 million.

"It does some things. As far as spending, it went a little too far. We'd like to have seen it a little bit less expensive. But, at the end of the day that's what compromise is about,” Sen. Conrad Appel said.

F. King Alexander, president of LSU, spent the afternoon at the Capitol.

"We're the largest single TOPS impact institution in the State of Louisiana,” Alexander said.

70 percent of his students on LSU’s campus rely on TOPS.

“We've gone through orientations today, our first of the summer and we've had about 500 parents and students on campus and we know this is a worry on their minds,” he said.

Another important item is whether or not to expand the sales tax, which expires at the end of the month.

"You've got the group, the Republicans, that wanted to see a third of a penny and no more. And then on the Democrats side you've got half a penny and they're concerned about going less,” Rep. Julie Stokes said.

One thing all legislators Eyewitness News spoke with are hoping for is an agreement before the end of the night.

"It cost about 60,000 dollars every day we're in special session. So, if we're in special session for 10 days, you're talking about $600,000. That makes no sense whatsoever,” Bishop said.

"Going to a 3rd special session, I don't see anybody's position changing. So, I don't know what good it would be,” Appel said.

