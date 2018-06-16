ST. BERNARD PARISH -- A St. Bernard Parish Deputy was arrested Friday for "sexual misconduct."

Deputy Kevin Rickmon was booked on June 15 for sexual battery, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and attempted third-degree rape.

The charges involve two female victims who were minors at the time of the alleged assault, according to police. One of the instances allegedly occurred recently, the other back in 2016.

Sheriff James Pohlmann said Deputy Rickmon was fired as he was arrested.

