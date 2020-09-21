St. Bernard Parish residents get surprise flooding Sunday

"The water was high already; then, it started coming up quick," said Buddy Greco as he drove out of lower parts of Delacroix Highway.

DELACROIX, La. — Parts of St. Bernard Parish were underwater Sunday due to east winds from gulf storms and Tropical Storm Beta, parish officials said.

Areas like Shell Beach, Hopedale, and Delacroix were among the areas flooded Sunday.

The rising water in eastern St. Bernard Parish came as an unwelcomed surprise Sunday, forcing people to act fast to get their property to higher ground or inside the levee protection system.

"They got people scrambling to find high pylons to tie their boats too. Everybody got caught unprepared for this one," St. Bernard Parish resident Buddy Greco said.

Emergency crews reinstalled the rock dam on Florissant Highway. A growing line of trailers and boats stretched for miles along Highway 46 for safety inside the levee protection system

"Everyone is used to this drill," said St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

McInnis said water from Hurricane Sally was still in the area, and east winds added to the problem.

"So, when this storm comes, were piling up water on top of water," he said.

McInnis said he believed part of the problem was the rock dam at the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet keeping water from escaping. That's why he submitted an emergency application to the Army Corps of Engineers asking them to punch a hole in the rock dam that he believes would allow the water to get out.

"The unintended consequence of that rock dam is that it holds water when we get a storm that comes through," he said.

The corps denied that request based on their own evaluations and the unknown.

A spokesperson with the Army Corps of Engineers said the unit would need to look into the possibility much more thoroughly and perhaps give the public an opportunity to comment.

Folks were trying to protect what they could from the rising water on Sunday as the floodwater was expected to climb Sunday night into Monday morning — another unpleasant surprise for St. Bernard Parish residents like Buddy Greco.

Greco told reporters as he was driving away from lower parts of Delacroix Highway that he and his neighbors didn't see the floodwaters coming.

"The water was high already; then, it started coming up quick," Greco said. "We weren't ready for this one."

