St. Bernard Parish deputies investigating a shooting

CHALMETTE, La. — Deputies in St. Bernard Parish are investigating a shooting in Chalmette. It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plaza Drive and St. Bernard Highway.
According to Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann, the first call to come in was to report a "disturbance," but soon after another call was made of "shots fired."
Deputies found the male victim with a gunshot wound; he was taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries is unknown. The person they believed to be the shooter did remain on scene. They are being questioned at this time.