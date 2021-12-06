x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

St. Bernard Parish deputies investigating a shooting

It happened near the intersection of Plaza Drive and St. Bernard Highway
Credit: WWL

CHALMETTE, La. — Deputies in St. Bernard Parish are investigating a shooting in Chalmette.  It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Plaza Drive and St. Bernard Highway.

According to Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann, the first call to come in was to report a "disturbance," but soon after another call was made of "shots fired." 

Deputies found the male victim with a gunshot wound; he was taken to the hospital, and the extent of his injuries is unknown.  The person they believed to be the shooter did remain on scene.  They are being questioned at this time. 

WEATHER: Cooler Tuesday, warming up through the week

RELATED: 31 people displaced following fire at Algiers apartment complex

In Other News

Cruise ship that docks in New Orleans had 17 cases of COVID