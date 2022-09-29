Two men arrested, one wanted for spilling thousands of gallons of oil

Ronald Clark and Gerard Henninger were both arrested on Tuesday and charged with, "damage to a critical infrastructure and simple burglary."

Example video title will go here for this video

ST BERNARD, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that two men had been arrested for releasing thousands of gallons of Entergy oil. Another man is still wanted by police.

Ronald Clark and Gerard Henninger were both arrested on Tuesday and charged with, "damage to a critical infrastructure and simple burglary."

SBSO said in a statement on Thursday that law enforcement had not yet arrested Jeremy Johnston, who police say is wanted for the same crimes as Clark and Henninger.

The leak happened on Sunday, when, according to an Entergy spokesperson, 20,000 gallons of oil were released from an oil filled transformer in Arabi on Sunday.

Officers determined that the removal of two large valves, which caused oil to seep out, was caused by criminal activity.

That substation, near Benjamin Street, had de-energized after the area was hit by a tornado in March.

Police said they identified the three men charged with dumping out the oil, were identified by evidence collected in a scrapyard.