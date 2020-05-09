13-year-old missing in Chalmette

Victoria Peterson, 13, was last seen by her mother at their home in the 7900 block of Patricia Street in Chalmette around 5:45 a.m. before her mother left for work.

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a teenager who has been missing from her family home since very early Friday, according to Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Victoria Peterson, 13, was last seen by her mother at their home in the 7900 block of Patricia Street in Chalmette around 5:45 a.m. before her mother left for work.

Victoria has not returned home or been heard from since.

Victoria is described as a black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6” tall and weighs 110 llbs.