ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Two suspects are in custody and three more are at-large in connection with the fatal shooting of a New Orleans teenager in Chalmette on Christmas Eve.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dijon Weatherspoon and Quinn Bryant were both arrested on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder for the fatal shooting of Gregory Alexander.

Alexander, 18, was shot and killed in the 400 block of Pierre Street in Chalmette around 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Police say the shooting was a drug deal gone wrong.

Two innocent bystanders were struck by stray bullets during the shooting. Both of them are expected to survive.

Arrest warrants have also been issued for Myron Morris, 25, and Davin “Draco” Williams, 17, and an unidentified 16-year-old. All three suspects are New Orleans residents.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Myron Morris (left), Davin “Draco” Williams and an unidentified 16-year-old male from New Orleans.

WWLTV

Anyone with information on Morris, Williams or the 16-year-old male involved in the case, or additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters who call Crimestoppers can remain anonymous, do not have to testify and could be eligible for a cash reward.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.