Deputies say a 4-year-old girl is dead after an accidental shooting in Chalmette Thursday night.

According to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies received a call that a child had been shot around 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Pierre Street. The 4-year-old girl was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

Investigators recovered a handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

Pohlmann said that the shooting appears to be accidental at this time, but the investigation continues.

