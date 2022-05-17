911 phone service restored in St. Bernard Parish

St. Bernard Parish residents can again call 911 for emergencies and (504) 271-2501 for non-emergency calls for service.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Service has been restored to St. Bernard Parish's 911 phone lines, according to parish officials.

The service went out around 10 p.m. on Monday night, forcing authorities to set up back-up phone numbers for the public to call to report emergencies.

St. Bernard Parish residents can again call 911 for emergencies and (504) 271-2501 for non-emergency calls for service.