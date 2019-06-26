CHALMETTE, La. — Hurricane Katrina devastated Chalmette, cutting the population to about 22,000 people.

The St. Bernard Parish town used to be known as a fishing town. Now some residents say it's more of an industrial town with two oil and gas refineries and an industrial chemical producer and supplier.



But hungry locals know to go to Rocky & Carlo's Restaurant & Bar.

The restaurant was opened in 1965 by two Sicilian families. Tommy Tammaseo, his brother Rocky and his brothers-in-law: Carlo, Mario and Giuseppe, who went by Joseph.

Prior to opening Rocky & Carlo's the five men worked together at another restaurant that wasn't very hospitable to women. That's why you see the "ladies invited" signs out front.

Together with their wives, they opened the restaurant on St. Bernard Highway and 54 years later the line is still long despite naysayers predicting five owners would lead to trouble.

"We have no problem in the family, we work and we make a living," said Tommy Tammaseo.

Tammaseo is the only remaining original owner. He and his sister Leonarda, who was married to Carlo, still work in the kitchen and get to the restaurant around 5 a.m. every day.

"I'm proud of myself. I'm 82 years old and I'm still feeling good," said Tammaseo.

Rocky's son Tommy helps run the family business. In fact, there are nine family members carrying on the family tradition.

The restaurant survived Hurricane Betsy. They were fortunate and feed the community as people got back on their feet.

They weren't so lucky with Hurricane Katrina, destroyed along with the rest of Chalmette. But the restaurant's family of owners fought to open back up 18 months later.

"We lost everything. We don't got no flood insurance. And we survived, a little bit of scratch it off, little bit here, little bit there, we make it again and then... we got a little smoke coming up, we make it again," said Leonardo Gioe, who helps run the business.

The restaurant has rallied back from hurricanes, fires and other disasters.

Rocky & Carlo's is known for their oversized portions of Sicilian dishes and New Orleans classics.

The Veal and the Macaroni & Cheese are their biggest sellers. They sell 300 pounds of veal per week and 350 to 400 pounds of noodles, with 350 to 400 pounds of cheese weekly. And don't forget the red gravy:



"The red gravy you know... I'm not giving the recipe. [It's a family secret], that's right," Tammaseo said.

---

