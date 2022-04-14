Alabama woman wanted in St. Bernard Parish for armed robbery

Investigators discovered that on April 9, Wilson, along with an unknown black male accomplice, committed an armed robbery on a victim at a home in Kenilworth. Wilson and the accomplice allegedly beat the victim, stole items from them, and threatened them at gunpoint.

Anyone who knows Wilson's whereabouts, the identity of the black male who was with her, or any other information relating to this incident is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to the CIB tip hotline or Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award from Crimestoppers.