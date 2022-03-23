Approximately 5,000 still without power in Orleans and St. Bernard

Entergy has not given an estimate on when power will be fully restored.

NEW ORLEANS — Approximately 5,000 residents in Orleans and St. Bernard Parishes remain without power after the devastating tornadoes Tuesday night, according to Entergy.

The power company did not immediately provide an estimate as to when power will be restored in the affected areas.

“It’s never something you want to hear, that our communities were greatly affected by severe weather, and lives, forever changed,” said John Hawkins, vice president of distribution operations for Entergy in Louisiana.

“The damage is extensive, and in some areas, this will be a total rebuild of the electric system.”

Entergy says they have completed about 50% of field assessments in St. Bernard Parish and around 80% in Orleans Parish as of Wednesday morning. Around 90 poles, 50 transformers and 100 spans of wire have been identified as damaged and in need of repair or replacement.

Additionally, Entergy says that three transmission line segments, including one that runs through the marsh near Parish Road in Chalmette and diverts toward New Orleans, were impacted and a substation in Arabi was severely damaged.

Aside from work related to the electric system, Entergy says they have gas crews patrolling New Orleans East to assess any areas that saw damage.