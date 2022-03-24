Arabi Elementary School to reopen Friday after deadly tornado

Entergy Louisiana had restored power to the school on Alexander Avenue, which would allow students to return to class.

ARABI, La. — Arabi Elementary School will reopen on Friday, three days after a powerful tornado damaged dozens of homes in the area.

St. Bernard Parish Schools announced on Thursday that Entergy Louisiana had restored power to the school on Alexander Avenue, which would allow students to return to class.

"The devastation and destruction we've witnessed have been heartbreaking, but the outpouring of love and support has also been heartwarming," Superintendent Doris Voitier said. "We are grateful to have all of our schools open, and we offer our thanks to everyone who has made this possible."

The school district said that buses will follow their normal routes "to the best extent possible" and parents should bring their child to the nearest accessible road if their street was impassible. If parents have any issues they should call the bus garage at 504-301-3941, and buses will be rerouted as needed to ensure all students have safe travel to and from school.

A powerful tornado took mere seconds to rip off roofs and destroy homes as it chiseled a path of destruction through Arabi where one man died.

