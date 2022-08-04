x
St. Bernard

Armed man robs Chalmette business — Can you help police ID him?

Anyone who can identify the armed robber is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.
Credit: SBPSO

CHALMETTE, La. — The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office is looking for the man who robbed a Chalmette business at gunpoint.

On Thursday evening, police responded to a robbery at a business in 8100 block of West Judge Perez Drive.

When the man entered the business, he pulled out a gun and demanded merchandise and money from the workers.

Surveillance cameras captured the robbery and show the suspect wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans, brown work boots, black surgical type gloves and a blue surgical face mask. He was also carrying a navy or black backpack. Police described him as a black male who is at least 5’9” tall and about 150 lbs.

Anyone who knows the identity and/or location of this suspect, or any other information relating to this robbery is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award.

