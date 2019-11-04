CHALMETTE, La. — A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Chalmette and Arabi after a water main break caused low water pressure.

The St. Bernard Parish Government said residents west of Jean Lafitte Parkway from the river north to Benjamin Street and west to Angela Street should boil their water until further notice.

Parish government says a water main break at Jean Lafitte Parkway and Patricia Street caused water pressure in the affected area to drop below 15 pounds. Crews are not working to repair water pressure.

Water samples are being collected by the Louisiana Department of Health's regional lab in Amite, La. Those lab results will take about 18-24 hours.