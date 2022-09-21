Two Chalmette High students arrested after punching teacher trying to break up fight

Video of the fight has been widely circulated online.

CHALMETTE, La. — Two Chalmette High School students have been arrested after a fight between them ended with a teacher being punched in the face.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office, the two 15-year-old students have been arrested for battery of a school teacher. The two students were not identified because of their age.

Police say a fight broke out between two sophomores at Chalmette High around dismissal time on Friday, Sept. 16. A teacher attempted to break up the fight, but was punched in the face and pushed to the ground.

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools Superintendent Doris Voitier says the student body is outraged by the fight. She says that recent problems like this have been more common since students were out of school during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"(Students are having) much more difficulty in settling differences and talking through problems that they have," Voitier said. "We're seeing that portrayed not only within our schools but the community art large. So, we need more support for the students for the families and for the community."

Voitier says there are safety protocols in place, including two resources officers, phones in the classrooms and direct contact with the sheriff's office.

"We want our students to be held accountable and to realize that actions have consequences," Voitier said. "We're hoping that students learn that in the protective environment of school."