Chalmette pastor faces new child sex abuse charge for second victim

CHALMETTE, La. — Authorities say a Chalmette pastor already accused of having sex with a juvenile was re-arrested after another victim came forward.

Louisiana State Police say 56-year-old Milton O. Martin III was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Correctional Center on March 8 on charges of sexual battery and carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Martin was accused of having "sexual relations with a juvenile on multiple occasions" from 2010 to 2013, with a victim of unspecified gender who was between the ages of 14 and 17 at the time.

On Thursday, troopers say that since his initial arrest, investigators were made aware of another victim. State police say Martin had sex with a 14-year-old victim in 1991.

The LSP said that Martin surrendered to authorities a second time on April 5 and was booked for indecent behavior with juveniles.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming," a statement from the LSP said.

Although the church where Martin serves was not identified by authorities, WWL-TV identified Martin as the current pastor for the First Pentecostal Church of Chalmette via their Facebook page.

Martin has held that position for more than 14 years, meaning the first alleged abuse would have started shortly after he began that job.

State police did not share Martin's booking photo.

If anyone has additional information on this case or has been the victim of sexual battery by Milton Martin III, please contact the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit at 504-310-7011. Citizens can also anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting this form.