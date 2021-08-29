Chalmette ferry breaks free, Hurricane Ida pushes it up river

"There is nothing to be done at this moment, but obviously we’ve got a ferry in the wind,"

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The Chalmette Ferry broke loose from its mooring in the Mississippi River and was pushed up stream by Hurricane Ida, according to St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

McInnis said the RTA's pedestrian ferry, which docks across from the Chalmette ferry terminal, is the one that broke loose.

"There is nothing to be done at this moment, but obviously we’ve got a ferry in the wind," McInnis said.

The ferry is currently grounded, according to the Regional Transit Authority and tug boats have been secured to retrieve the ferry once it is safe to do so.

NEW VIDEO. This is video of the RTA passenger ferry now drifting in the Mississippi River. It broke loose around 1:30 this afternoon. St. Bernard Coastal Director Jane Lane shot this video near Arabi. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/qYaGVQvRvD — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021