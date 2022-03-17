Crawfish Fest boiling in Chalmette this weekend

The Louisiana Crawfish Fest kicks off in Chalmette today and you'll have all weekend to get your fix.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival kicks off Thursday in Chalmette.

The festival attracts people from all over the country.

Vendors arrived early Thursday morning to put the finishing touches on their booths, and set up their cooking utensils. Dishes such as crawfish bread, crawfish corn soup and fried rice, and crawfish jambalaya will be served.

Boiled crawfish with all the fixings will be available as well.

The organization's president, Cisco Gonzales, says all proceeds will go back into the community in many different capacities.

The festival runs from 5pm-10pm Thursday at the Frederick Sigur Civic Center.

Friday | 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Saturday | 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Sunday | 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM