**UPDATE** Officials say Maria Diaz has been found**

CHALMETTE, La. -- Deputies are looking for a woman with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease who reportedly went missing Saturday morning.

Officials said 79-year-old Maria Diaz left her home in the 3800 block of Despaux Drive in the early morning hours and has not been seen or heard from since.

Diaz is described as 5'4" tall and about 130 pounds. Officials said she reportedly walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with information about Diaz is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff's Office at (504) 271-2501.

